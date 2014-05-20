Embraer signs $3.26 bln KC-390 order with Brazil Air Force

NextEra shares could return 20 percent over next 12 months -Barron's
April 30 Shares of Florida utility NextEra Energy Inc could return 20 percent over the next year, including a 2.9 percent dividend, Barron's wrote over the weekend.
SAO PAULO May 20 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's biggest maker of regional jets, signed a contract to supply 28 KC-390 cargo aircraft to Brazil's Air Force, according to a statement on Tuesday.
The deal, worth 7.2 billion reais ($3.26 billion), will enter the planemaker's firm order book following the completion of final paperwork, which should occur within 90 days, the statement added.
($1 = 2.21 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by David Gregorio)
April 30 A union representing 1,200 U.S. air maintenance workers at United Parcel Service Inc turned up pressure on the company on Sunday to settle a three-year contract dispute, saying it would seek clearance to strike.
