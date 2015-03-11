版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 3月 11日 星期三 19:48 BJT

Embraer to sell 5 E-175 jets to Republic Airways in $222 mln deal

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 11 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third largest commercial plane maker, said on Wednesday it booked a firm order from U.S. regional operator Republic Airways Holdings Inc. for five of its next-generation E-175 aircraft.

The deal, which will be included in Embraer's order book for the first quarter, is valued at $222 million, the plane maker said in a statement. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐