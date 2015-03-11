Embraer to sell 5 E-175 jets to Republic Airways in $222 mln deal

BRIEF-Hologic announces Q2 revenue $715.4 million
* Hologic announces financial results for second quarter of fiscal 2017
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 11 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third largest commercial plane maker, said on Wednesday it booked a firm order from U.S. regional operator Republic Airways Holdings Inc. for five of its next-generation E-175 aircraft.
The deal, which will be included in Embraer's order book for the first quarter, is valued at $222 million, the plane maker said in a statement. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Qtrly loss per share $0.00; qtrly revenue $23.7 million versus $25 million last year Source text: [http://bit.ly/2plj0i4]
NEW YORK, May 10 European and emerging markets equities are more attractive than U.S. equities, and volatility in stock markets is "insanely low," influential investor and head of DoubleLine Capital Jeffrey Gundlach told Reuters on Wednesday. Gundlach, who oversees more than $100 billion at DoubleLine, and is known as the "Bond King" on Wall Street, said Europe and emerging markets are "significantly cheaper" on a cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-book basis.