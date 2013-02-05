UPDATE 1-Embraer sees no further cuts to E-Jet production ahead

* Thin order backlog forced cut to 2013 regional jet output
* U.S. sales campaigns could trigger production rebound
SAO PAULO Feb 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA
does not expect further cuts to its commercial jet
output in coming years, executives said on Tuesday, after laying
out plans to trim production of regional E-Jets by as much as 15
percent in 2013.
A drought of major orders for much of last year forced
Embraer to slow the assembly lines in its core commercial jet
division, Chief Executive Frederico Curado said, but he
dismissed the idea of cutting regional jet output again soon.
"I don't see any significant increase or decrease. We
certainly do not expect to reduce (production) further," Curado
told analysts on a conference call. "I think the bear case is
flattish production through the next few years ... There is
upside potential, depending how much market share we grab from
campaigns in the United States."
Embraer and its chief rival for the regional jet segment,
Canada's Bombardier Inc, have each landed a hefty
order since December, tapping what they hope will be a flood of
fresh demand from major U.S. carriers.
The Brazilian planemaker already has firm orders to absorb
between two-thirds and three-quarters of 2014 regional jet
output at this year's production levels, Curado said. He added
that Embraer expected to book orders for more E-Jets than it
delivers this year.
E-jets are designed to carry 70 to 120 passengers.
Embraer shares rose 0.9 percent in Sao Paulo, after touching
a nearly five-year high in early trading.
A rebounding executive jet division and fast-growing defense
unit mean sales of regional jets, which made up more than two
thirds of revenue five years ago, should add just 52 percent of
2013 revenue, Embraer said in a Monday filing.