UPDATE 1-Embraer shares rise on margin forecast, strong production

* Shares of Embraer up 2 pct on more profitable outlook
* CFO sees output strong despite few orders so far in 2012
SAO PAULO, July 31 Shares of Brazilian plane
maker Embraer jumped early on Tuesday after the
company raised its outlook for profit margins this year, citing
a more favorable exchange rate and government incentives for
local industry.
Embraer shares rose 2.2 percent to a three-week high of
13.39 reais in early trading, after the company filed a revised
profitability forecast with second-quarter earnings late Monday.
Chief Financial Officer Jose Antonio Filippo also allayed
concerns that the plane maker could dial back production despite
an order backlog at a six-year low, expressing confidence in
sales campaigns that have yielded few results this year.
"We are not working with an outlook of a slower rate of
production," Filippo told journalists on a Tuesday conference
call to discuss earnings.
Brazil's currency, the real, lost 10 percent against the
U.S. dollar in the second quarter, which analysts expect to
boost Embraer's long-term profitability, as about one-third of
its costs and only a tenth of sales are denominated in reais.
The more favorable exchange rate and solid operating
performance in the first half of the year led Embraer to raise
its outlook for profit margins this year.
The company now expects earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known
as EBITDA, to equal between 12.5 percent and 13.5 percent of
revenue in 2012. Embraer previously forecast a so-called EBITDA
margin between 11.5 percent and 12.5 percent this year.
The plane maker is also benefiting from government policies
aimed at reviving struggling Brazilian factories with payroll
tax cuts and other incentives.