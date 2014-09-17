版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 9月 17日 星期三 19:02 BJT

Embraer to sell 50 E-175 jets to Republic in $2.1 billion deal

SAO PAULO, Sept 17 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third largest commercial planemaker, said on Wednesday it booked a firm order from U.S. regional operator Republic Airways Holdings Inc. for 50 of its next-generation E-175 aircraft.

The deal, which will be included in Embraer's order book for the third quarter, is valued at $2.1 billion, the planemaker said in a securities filing.

The planes will be operated by United Airlines under the United Express brand, Embraer said, adding it comes on top of the company's deal with Republic in Jan. 2013, when it signed a firm order for 47 E-175 jets with 47 options. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐