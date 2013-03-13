Embraer says spending on Florida Super Tucano plant minor so far

SAO PAULO, March 13 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA has made limited financial investments in a Florida plant to produce light attack planes for the U.S. Air Force to use in Afghanistan, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

"We are already beginning investments in both industrial facilities and the support structure. That's already underway," Filippo told journalists on a conference call to discuss quarterly earnings. "But I wouldn't consider them major investments."

Embraer plans to start delivering the Super Tucano aircraft in the second half 2014, Filippo said, despite a challenge by Kansas-based rival Beechcraft, which lost out last month in a second bidding process for the contract.