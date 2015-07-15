Brazil's Embraer order book hits record high of $22.9 bln

BRASILIA, July 15 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA delivered 27 commercial jets and 33 business jets in the second quarter of 2015, the company said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.

The company's total backlog of firm orders rose to a record high of $22.9 billion at the end of the quarter, from $20.4 billion in the first quarter, the statement added. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)