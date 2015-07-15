Brazil's Embraer order book hits record high of $22.9 bln

BRIEF-Comvita expects reported after-tax loss of NZ$7-7.5 mln for HY
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
BRASILIA, July 15 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA delivered 27 commercial jets and 33 business jets in the second quarter of 2015, the company said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday.
The company's total backlog of firm orders rose to a record high of $22.9 billion at the end of the quarter, from $20.4 billion in the first quarter, the statement added. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione)
* Likely to see a 60% shortfall in harvest expectations this season from our own apiary operations
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 20 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration is only hours old, but already a small parade of S&P 500 companies' chiefs have voiced optimism that his promised tax cuts, stimulus spending and deregulation will boost corporate profits.
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday it had signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's massive Tenke copper mine.