UPDATE 1-Brazil's Embraer order book hits record high on new cargo jet

SAO PAULO Oct 15 Brazil's Embraer SA
, the world's third largest commercial planemaker,
reported its strongest order backlog ever on Wednesday after
booking a contract for its new military cargo jet and another
big order for the U.S. market.
Embraer's backlog of firm orders, a measure of expected
revenue, rose to a record high $22.1 billion at the end of
September from $18.1 billion at the end of June.
The latest order book reflects a $3.26 billion deal to
supply 28 of its new KC-390 cargo jets to the Brazilian Air
Force. Embraer plans to unveil the new military aircraft next
week and begin test flights by the end of the year.
Embraer's biggest commercial client, regional jet operator
Republic Airways Holdings Inc, also signed a firm order
in September for 50 more E-175 aircraft to be flown in the
United Airlines network.
The planemaker reported third-quarter aircraft deliveries on
Wednesday, showing flat sales of its regional E-Jets and a drop
in private jet demand.
Embraer delivered 19 commercial planes from July to
September, in line with the same quarter of 2013. Executive
aircraft deliveries fell to 15 jets in the quarter from 25 jets
a year earlier.
"Despite the weaker-than-anticipated deliveries in the third
quarter, Embraer remains on track to meet full-year delivery
guidance," RBC aerospace analyst Walter Spracklin wrote in a
note to clients. "We believe the launch of the all new Legacy
500 has resulted in both a production and delivery push in
executive jets into the fourth quarter."
Shares of Embraer shed 2.3 percent in Wednesday trading, in
line with a decline of Brazil's benchmark Bovespa stock index
.
(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Additional reporting by Silvio
Cascione in Brasilia and Susan Taylor in Toronto; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis)