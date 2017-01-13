Embraer delivers 32 commercial jets, 43 private jets in 4th qtr

BRIEF-WideOpenWest Inc shares open at $16 in debut vs IPO price of $17/share
* WideOpenWest Inc shares open at $16.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $17.00 per share
SAO PAULO Jan 13 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, said on Friday it delivered 32 commercial jets and 43 executive jets in the final three months of 2016.
Deliveries edged down slightly from 33 commercial jets and 45 executive jets in the same period of 2015. Embraer's firm order backlog, a gauge of future revenue, fell to $19.6 billion at the end of December from $21.4 billion in September. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Dominic Evans)
* WideOpenWest Inc shares open at $16.00 in debut on the NYSE versus IPO price of $17.00 per share
* Fed comments on rate caution helps CEE assets * Warsaw leads stock gains, JSW and PGNiG Q1 results help * Hungarian bond sale draws strong demand on IRS announcement (Adds Polish central bank governor comments, Hungarian bond auction results) By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, May 25 Warsaw led Central European equities higher on Thursday as emerging market stocks firmed after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a cautious approach to rate hikes and Polish energy firms P
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt to expand its business into packaging and forest products, sending Tembec's shares to a five-year high on Thursday.