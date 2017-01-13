Embraer delivers 32 commercial jets, 43 private jets in 4th qtr

SAO PAULO Jan 13 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, said on Friday it delivered 32 commercial jets and 43 executive jets in the final three months of 2016.

Deliveries edged down slightly from 33 commercial jets and 45 executive jets in the same period of 2015. Embraer's firm order backlog, a gauge of future revenue, fell to $19.6 billion at the end of December from $21.4 billion in September. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Dominic Evans)