版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五 18:46 BJT

Embraer delivers 32 commercial jets, 43 private jets in 4th qtr

SAO PAULO Jan 13 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, said on Friday it delivered 32 commercial jets and 43 executive jets in the final three months of 2016.

Deliveries edged down slightly from 33 commercial jets and 45 executive jets in the same period of 2015. Embraer's firm order backlog, a gauge of future revenue, fell to $19.6 billion at the end of December from $21.4 billion in September. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Dominic Evans)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐