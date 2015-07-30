UPDATE 1-Brazil's Embraer cuts revenue forecast on defense delays

(Adds details of forecasts, earnings)
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, July 30 Brazilian planemaker Embraer
SA cut its 2015 revenue forecast on Thursday due to
delayed military contracts and extended deadlines for its cargo
jet program as a government austerity program slashed defense
spending.
Embraer lowered its revenue outlook by $300 million to
between $5.8 billion and $6.3 billion.
A sharp depreciation of Brazil's currency also
weighed on the value of defense contracts in U.S. dollars,
although the boost to export efficiency led the company to hold
its targets for operating profit.
Brazil-based Embraer, which reports its results in U.S.
dollars, is listed in New York and Sao Paulo.
Embraer has invested in a diversified defense and security
division in recent years, winning key contracts to develop the
KC-390 military cargo plane, refurbish old fighter jets and set
up a border monitoring system deep in the Amazon rainforest.
Defense operations contributed over 23 percent of Embraer
sales last year, but fell to just 14 percent of revenue in the
second quarter.
Embraer said it now plans to deliver the first KC-390 cargo
jets in the first half of 2018, pushing back a deadline
originally set for the end of 2016.
Following a first flight in February, the KC-390 flight test
campaign is now scheduled to start in the third quarter and last
18-24 months, with certification in the second half of 2017.
Embraer reported a second-quarter profit of $129 million on
Thursday, down 10 percent from a year earlier but above the
average forecast of $96 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Revised defense contracts and fewer deliveries of Embraer's
biggest regional jets weighed on revenue and operating profit.
Net revenue fell 14 percent from a year earlier and earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge
of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 32 percent to $178
million, missing an average forecast of $219 million.
Embraer said a currency swing boosted the value of certain
receivables, leading to a foreign exchange gain of $50 million
in the quarter, up from $4 million a year earlier.
The company reaffirmed its forecast for EBITDA of $730
million-$860 million and EBIT of $490 million-$560 million this
year.
