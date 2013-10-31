Brazilian planemaker Embraer's profit falls 10 percent

SAO PAULO Oct 31 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, said on Thursday that third-quarter earnings fell 10 percent from a year earlier to 118.7 million reais ($54 million), according to a securities filing.

Analysts on average had forecast a profit of $75 million in a Reuters survey published on Wednesday. Analysts gave their estimates in U.S. dollars, but Embraer initially reported earnings in Brazilian reais.