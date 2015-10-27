版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 27日 星期二 17:12 BJT

Brazil's Embraer posts loss as weaker currency boosts taxes

SAO PAULO Oct 27 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, on Tuesday reported a third-quarter net loss of 388 million reais ($100 million), as a weaker Brazilian currency drove up its deferred tax bill.

The results missed an average forecast of a $55 million profit in a Reuters poll of analysts. Analysts gave their forecasts in U.S. dollars but Embraer initially reported earnings in Brazilian reais.

($1 = 3.9 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by Jason Neely)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐