Brazil's Embraer posts loss as weaker currency boosts taxes

BRIEF-BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION
* BAYTEX ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF PEACE RIVER ACQUISITION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO Oct 27 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, on Tuesday reported a third-quarter net loss of 388 million reais ($100 million), as a weaker Brazilian currency drove up its deferred tax bill.
The results missed an average forecast of a $55 million profit in a Reuters poll of analysts. Analysts gave their forecasts in U.S. dollars but Embraer initially reported earnings in Brazilian reais.
($1 = 3.9 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; editing by Jason Neely)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government filed a lawsuit that accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party