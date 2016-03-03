Embraer books stronger profit despite Republic impact

Banks face talent crisis amid mounting costs of employee turnover -report
Jan 18 Despite recent changes at banks such as faster promotions intended to retain employees, many firms are still in danger of losing top talent, according to a new report.
SAO PAULO, March 3 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA booked a 22 percent rise in fourth-quarter net income on Thursday, boosted by a more profitable sales mix and currency effects.
Profit rose from a year earlier to $111.2 million, missing an average forecast of $162 million as the company set aside money to cover potential losses from the Chapter 11 filing of its major client Republic Airways Holdings. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordao; Editing by Keith Weir)
Jan 18 Despite recent changes at banks such as faster promotions intended to retain employees, many firms are still in danger of losing top talent, according to a new report.
Jan 18 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd , Canada's No. 2 railroad operator, said on Wednesday its chief executive would leave five months earlier than originally expected and it reported a lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit.
Jan 18 Former Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Hunter Harrison is in advanced talks to team up with a former Pershing Square Capital partner, seeking to shake up rival railroad CSX Corp, according to a person familiar with the matter.