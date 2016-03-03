Embraer books stronger profit despite Republic impact

SAO PAULO, March 3 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA booked a 22 percent rise in fourth-quarter net income on Thursday, boosted by a more profitable sales mix and currency effects.

Profit rose from a year earlier to $111.2 million, missing an average forecast of $162 million as the company set aside money to cover potential losses from the Chapter 11 filing of its major client Republic Airways Holdings. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordao; Editing by Keith Weir)