Strong year-end demand seen lifting Embraer to 2016 targets -CFO

SAO PAULO Oct 31 Strong year-end demand for aircraft, especially executive jets, should help Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA hit its 2016 operating targets, Chief Financial Officer Jose Antonio Filippo told journalists on a Monday earnings call.

Filippo also said a writedown of the company's used aircraft portfolio, which contributed to a $34 million third-quarter loss, was focused on its commercial jets inventory and was not likely to be repeated in coming quarters. (Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)

