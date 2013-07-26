UPDATE 1-Brazil's Embraer posts surprise net loss on higher taxes

UPDATE 2-China anti-graft body probing chief insurance regulator
* Xiang is most senior financial regulator under probe to date
* Currency swing helps in long term, but boosts tax bill
* EBITDA falls more than expected due to sluggish output
SAO PAULO, July 25 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA posted an unexpected quarterly loss on Thursday, as a stronger dollar helped its operating profit but drove up its tax bill.
The world's third-largest commercial planemaker said it had a net loss of $5.3 million in the second quarter compared with a profit of $55 million a year earlier.
The result missed an average estimate of an $88 million profit in a Reuters survey of seven analysts, many of whom did not take into account the tax impact of a recent currency swing.
A stronger dollar improves the profitability of Embraer's operations in the long run, but has an immediate impact on its tax liabilities, which came to $97.1 million in the quarter.
Brazil's currency, the real, depreciated nearly 10 percent in the second quarter, easing the burden of local wages that make up nearly a quarter of Embraer's production costs. About 85 percent of revenue comes in U.S. dollars.
The more favorable exchange rate should help Embraer weather a stretch of sluggish commercial jet deliveries this year. The planemaker committed to a more modest 2013 production schedule due to weak demand last year, before orders from U.S. regional carriers replenished its order book in recent months.
Softer regional jet deliveries dragged revenue 9 percent lower in the second quarter, weighing on profits.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 23 percent from a year earlier to $204 million, below an average estimate of $220 million.
* Xiang is most senior financial regulator under probe to date
DUBAI, April 9 Iran's top security body is still reviewing the Iran Petroleum Contract (IPC) model, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying on Sunday, as the contracts aimed at attracting foreign investors appear to face fresh delays.
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct