UPDATE 1-Embraer cuts sales outlook; makes graft probe provision

By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, July 29 Brazilian planemaker Embraer
SA cut its outlook for executive jet sales this year
and set aside $200 million to settle a U.S. graft probe,
triggering an unexpected quarterly loss and sending shares to a
more than two-year low on Friday.
Embraer said in a securities filing it was nearing a
settlement to defer prosecution under the U.S. Foreign Corrupt
Practices Act (FCPA) for allegedly bribing officials in the
Dominican Republic to secure a deal for defense aircraft.
The provision for that possible deal contributed to a net
loss of $99 million in the second quarter, according to a
securities filing. The result was far worse than a $129 million
profit a year earlier and the average forecast of a $76 million
profit in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The world's third-largest commercial planemaker cut its
outlook for executive jet sales this year by 10 aircraft, which
lowered estimates for revenue, operating profit and cash flow.
Embraer shares tumbled 13 percent in Sao Paulo to their
lowest level since October 2013.
"It was no question a messy quarter," wrote RBC analyst
Derek Spronck in a note to clients. "This feels like a 'kitchen
sink' quarter to us where management needed to reset
expectations."
Even without the FCPA provision, earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization would have fallen 15
percent to $152 million, missing an average forecast of $189
million, which Spronck attributed to weak pricing.
Chief Financial Officer Jose Antonio Filippo told reporters
that Embraer was determined to defend pricing on its executive
jets in a weak market, which led the company to cut back its
deliveries this year.
Weak global growth and a glut of used jets has weighed on
demand for new executive aircraft, leading Dassault Aviation
cut its delivery forecast for Falcon business jets
this month.
