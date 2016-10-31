UPDATE 2-Embraer shares surge on 2017 outlook, business jet discipline

(Adds CEO comments, share reaction)

By Brad Haynes

SAO PAULO Oct 31 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is on track for stronger profits next year due to a downsized workforce, a leaner business jet unit and a focus on higher-margin client services, the company's new chief executive said on Monday, driving shares higher.

Embraer shares in Sao Paulo rose nearly 6 percent, on track for their best day in nine months, despite a quarterly loss due to severance costs, used aircraft writedowns and a corruption settlement with U.S. and Brazilian authorities.

Several analysts said they had expected those one-time charges and their questions on an earnings call with CEO Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva, who took over in July, suggested far more interest in his plan to recover profitability.

Silva said the executive jets division, which has battered earnings this year, would regain profitability by moving all production to a new plant in Florida and reducing discounts even if it must sacrifice sales.

Asked about plans for major investments in new aircraft such as Embraer's next-generation regional jets, which fed cash burn this year, Silva put the focus squarely on the profitability of existing aircraft.

"We want to first monetize the investments we've made in the past years," Silva said on the call. "And we want to look at opportunities to grow in services, which can have very healthy profit margins."

Heavy investments and one-time charges contributed to Embraer's net loss of $34 million in the third quarter.

Excluding one-time expenses, the planemaker said in an early Monday filing that its adjusted net income would have been $79 million, up slightly from a year earlier.

The Thomson Reuters consensus among analysts, who rarely account for Embraer's one-time provisions and writedowns in their forecasts, projected a quarterly profit of $65 million.

Net revenue rose 18 percent from a year earlier to $1.514 billion on strong commercial jet deliveries.

Yet a $118 million provision for severance costs from voluntary employee buyouts contributed to a $29 million operating loss before interest and taxes, down from an operating profit of $84 million a year earlier.

Embraer cut nearly 8 percent of its workforce as part of an effort to trim $200 million of operating expenses amid weak business jet sales and downsized defense contracts.

Embraer took an additional charge in the quarter to cover a $206 million corruption settlement announced last week related to bribery of foreign officials between 2007 and 2011.

($1 = 3.20 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by W Simon and Meredith Mazzilli)