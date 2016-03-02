Brazil's Embraer expected to post stronger profit on sales mix

BRIEF-Bank of Nova Scotia says files for mixed shelf of up to $20 bln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $20 billion - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2jovwXG) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 2 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is expected to post a stronger fourth-quarter net income on Thursday than a year earlier, according to analysts, due to a more profitable sales mix and currency tailwinds. Below are the average forecasts of four analysts in a Reuters poll, given in U.S. dollars, as well as a comparison with results reported a year earlier: Net Revenue EBITDA* Net Income 4Q 2015 (e) $2.103 bln $314 mln $162 mln pct chg y/y +3 pct +12 pct +77 pct *earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Credit Suisse has formally agreed to pay $5.3 billion to settle with U.S. authorities over claims it misled investors in residential mortgage-backed securities it sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
NEW YORK, Jan 18 Wealthfront, one of the earliest and largest online investment management startups known as "robo-advisors," is launching a free automated service that will let employees of listed firms sell stocks in their companies.