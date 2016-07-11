Embraer books nine firm orders from NAC, Indonesia's Kalstar

BRIEF-WTF Holdings to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
SAO PAULO, July 11 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA booked a firm order for four current-generation E190 aircraft from Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC), worth $199 million at list prices, according to a securities filing on Monday.
Embraer announced in a separate filing that Indonesia's Kalstar Aviation had ordered five next-generation E190 aircraft for delivery beginning in early 2020, with options for another five aircraft of the same model. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
* WTF Holdings Inc to proceed with compulsory acquisition of remaining shares of Franchise Bancorp Inc
* Perk Inc. receives court approval in connection with proposed plan of arrangement with Rhythmone Plc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, Jan 16 Brazilian healthcare regulator Anvisa on Monday said it had issued the country's first license for sale of a cannabis-based drug in the country after years of legal wrangling with patients.