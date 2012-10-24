版本:
中国
2012年 10月 24日

Embraer still sees chance of U.S. regional jet order in 2012

SAO PAULO Oct 24 Brazil's Embraer, the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, feels a regional jet order from a major U.S. airline could still conclude before the end of the year, Chief Financial Officer Jose Antonio Filippo told reporters on a Wednesday call.

