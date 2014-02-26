版本:
Brazil's Embraer says new orders likely to exceed output in 2014

SAO PAULO Feb 26 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA expects to book at least one new aircraft order for every plane delivered in 2014, helping to maintain or bolster its order backlog, Chief Executive Frederico Curado told analysts on Wednesday.
