版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 28日 星期三 01:23 BJT

Embraer CEO confident of keeping up E-Jet production

SAO PAULO Oct 27 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's No.3 commercial planemaker, has sold out its E-Jet production this year and is likely to do so again next year, Chief Executive Frederico Curado told analysts on a Tuesday conference call after reporting quarterly earnings.

By winning a string of regional jet sales campaigns over rivals Bombardier Inc and the aviation subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Embraer has set itself up to "at least maintain" current E-Jet production levels, he said. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bill Rigby)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐