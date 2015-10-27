Embraer CEO confident of keeping up E-Jet production

BRIEF-Resmed and BMC/3B Medical settle global litigation
* Resmed Inc - Settlement did not include an admission of liability or wrongdoing by any party
SAO PAULO Oct 27 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's No.3 commercial planemaker, has sold out its E-Jet production this year and is likely to do so again next year, Chief Executive Frederico Curado told analysts on a Tuesday conference call after reporting quarterly earnings.
By winning a string of regional jet sales campaigns over rivals Bombardier Inc and the aviation subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Embraer has set itself up to "at least maintain" current E-Jet production levels, he said. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Bill Rigby)
* Elliott Associates and its affiliates report 6.9 percent passive stake in Northern Oil and Gas Inc as of January 10 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2j3YkpU) Further company coverage:
* On Jan 18, entered agreement with certain shareholders providing for termination of certain pending litigation - SEC filing