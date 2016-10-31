Embraer ready to cut executive jet sales to protect profits -CEO

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
SAO PAULO Oct 31 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is determined to offer fewer discounts on its executive jets, even at the risk of hurting sales, in order to restore the profit margin at the unit which produces them, Chief Executive Paulo Cesar de Souza e Silva told analysts on Monday.
Embraer also aims to improve the profitability of its executive jets next year by shrinking the division and transferring more production from Brazil to a factory in Melbourne, Florida. (Reporting by Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
