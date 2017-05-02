版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 2日 星期二 23:39 BJT

Embraer CEO reports strong sales activity in commercial jet unit

SAO PAULO May 2 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA has seen "great activity" in sales campaigns for its commercial aircraft in the United States and elsewhere, Chief Executive Paulo Cesar Silva told analysts on a Tuesday earnings call.

Silva also said he was "very confident" that Embraer would get its first order from outside Latin America this year for the KC-390 military cargo jet currently in development. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐