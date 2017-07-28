FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
15 小时前
Embraer CEO sees solid demand across segments next year
2017年7月28日 / 下午3点24分 / 15 小时前

Embraer CEO sees solid demand across segments next year

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA is seeing strong demand across its commercial, executive and defense aviation divisions, which should support earnings next year, Chief Executive Paulo Cesar Silva told analysts on Friday.

Although he declined to give concrete performance estimates, Silva said there is still time to for airlines to fill the order book for deliveries next year. He also cited interest in defense aircraft and the improving profitability of Embraer's business jets as positive factors in his 2018 outlook.

Silva said Embraer is still waiting for approval from the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control, which oversees trade sanctions, to allow the company to sell planes to Iran. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

