UPDATE 1-Brazil's Embraer holds earnings targets stable after 2013 beat

By Brad Haynes and Roberta Vilas Boas

SAO PAULO Feb 26 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's No.3 commercial planemaker, kept earnings targets almost unchanged in 2014 despite far exceeding its own profitability forecasts last year, in a sign of tougher pricing pressure ahead.

The nearly stable forecasts for revenue, production and profit margins came after a rush of aircraft deliveries at the end of last year helped Embraer meet its 2013 targets, according to a Wednesday securities filing.

Embraer's fourth-quarter profit more than doubled from a year earlier to $265 million, beating an average forecast of $213 million in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 75 percent to $544 million, beating an outlook of $361 million.

EBITDA equalled 16.1 percent of revenue in 2013, far above Embraer's EBITDA margin target of 13-14 percent. Including depreciation and amortization, a narrower gauge of operating profit known as EBIT came to 11.4 percent of revenue, well above its EBIT margin forecast between 9 percent and 9.5 percent.

The decision to hold those targets for 2014 despite the resounding beat last year reflects the pricing pressure likely to weigh on Embraer's regional jet division. Major contracts with U.S. carriers last year replenished the order backlog for Embraer's commercial aircraft, but probably brought steep discounts associated with big deals, according to analysts.

Embraer's delivery outlook for commercial jets this year rose slightly to 92-97 aircraft, after the planemaker hit the bottom of its 90-95 jet forecast for 2013.

The company's revenue target also edged up to $6-6.5 billion after 2013 revenue of $6.235 fell comfortably within its target of $5.9-6.4 billion, due to strong demand for its business jets.

Embraer nearly exceeded its 2013 target for executive jet deliveries, but held the same forecasts for this year, aiming for 80-90 light aircraft and 25-30 big private jets in a sign of caution over a delicate executive aviation recovery.

The breakdown of revenue between Embraer's divisions is not expected to change significantly in 2014, with 53 percent coming from commercial aviation, 26 percent from executive aviation and 20 percent from the defense and security unit.

Embraer plans to invest $650 million this year, up from a 2013 investment plan of $580 million, as it ramps up development of a military cargo jet and next-generation regional aircraft.