Brazil's Embraer says United order ensures stable output

BRIEF-Alibaba-backed Best Logistics plans to raise around $1 bln in U.S. IPO - WSJ
* Alibaba-backed Best Logistics plans to raise around $1 billion in U.S. IPO - WSJ, citing sources Source : http://on.wsj.com/2nAcH9w
SAO PAULO, April 30 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's biggest maker of regional jets, should be able to at least maintain production levels of its commercial jets after an order for at least 30 planes from United Continental Holdings Inc's United Airlines, Chief Executive Frederico Curado said on a Tuesday conference call to discuss earnings.
* Naked Brand Group - on April 10, co and Bendon Limited entered into amendment no. 3 to letter of intent dated December 19, 2016 - SEC filing
* Supervalu-Under terms of deal,Supervalu to receive termination fee of $8 million plus reimbursement upto $1 million in costs, if deal is terminated by Unified Grocers