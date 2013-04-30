版本:
Brazil's Embraer says United order ensures stable output

SAO PAULO, April 30 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's biggest maker of regional jets, should be able to at least maintain production levels of its commercial jets after an order for at least 30 planes from United Continental Holdings Inc's United Airlines, Chief Executive Frederico Curado said on a Tuesday conference call to discuss earnings.
