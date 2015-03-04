版本:
Embraer's fourth quarter profit falls sharply from year ago

SAO PAULO, March 4 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, said on Wednesday that fourth-quarter net income fell 60 percent from a year earlier to 242 million Brazilian reais ($81 million), according to a securities filing.

Embraer's profit missed an average forecast of $163 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. Analysts gave their forecasts in U.S. dollars but Embraer initially reported earnings in Brazilian reais.

($1 = 2.98 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)

