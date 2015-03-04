Embraer's fourth quarter profit falls sharply from year ago

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
SAO PAULO, March 4 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third-largest commercial planemaker, said on Wednesday that fourth-quarter net income fell 60 percent from a year earlier to 242 million Brazilian reais ($81 million), according to a securities filing.
Embraer's profit missed an average forecast of $163 million in a Reuters poll of analysts. Analysts gave their forecasts in U.S. dollars but Embraer initially reported earnings in Brazilian reais.
($1 = 2.98 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chris Reese)
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.