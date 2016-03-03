Embraer CFO says unpaid Brazil defense bill little changed

Banks face talent crisis amid mounting costs of employee turnover -report
Jan 18 Despite recent changes at banks such as faster promotions intended to retain employees, many firms are still in danger of losing top talent, according to a new report.
SAO PAULO, March 3 Brazil's Air Force still owes planemaker Embraer SA about 1.4 billion reais ($363 million) for the development of the KC-390 military cargo jet and modernization of its fighter jet fleet, Chief Financial Officer Jose Antonio Filippo told reporters in an earnings call on Thursday.
The outstanding balance was little changed from July, when Embraer delayed development of the KC-390 due to military spending cuts as President Dilma Rousseff tried to shore up government finances in a severe recession.
($1 = 3.86 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Priscila Jordao; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
Jan 18 Despite recent changes at banks such as faster promotions intended to retain employees, many firms are still in danger of losing top talent, according to a new report.
Jan 18 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd , Canada's No. 2 railroad operator, said on Wednesday its chief executive would leave five months earlier than originally expected and it reported a lower-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit.
Jan 18 Former Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Hunter Harrison is in advanced talks to team up with a former Pershing Square Capital partner, seeking to shake up rival railroad CSX Corp, according to a person familiar with the matter.