版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 31日 星期四 22:40 BJT

Brazil's Embraer sees more U.S. orders next year - CEO

SAO PAULO, July 31 Brazil's Embraer SA , the world's third largest commercial planemaker, expects more new regional jet orders from the United States next year, given strong acceptance of E-175 aircraft delivered there recently, Chief Executive Officer Frederico Curado said on a Thursday earnings call. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐