Brazil's Embraer gets firm order for 3 E190-E2 jets from Widerøe

BRIEF-Signature Resources Ltd announces non-brokered private placement
BRASILIA Feb 14 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Tuesday said it had received a firm order from Norwegian airline Widerøe for three E190-E2 jets.
Widerøe has purchase rights for a further 12 E2 family aircraft. Embraer said the order has a potential list price value of up to $873 million if fully exercised. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by Jason Neely)
* Catasys begins enrollment for OnTrak-C solution in Texas with leading national health insurance provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Veru Healthcare - plans to advance its veru-944 into phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of hot flashes in men receiving hormone therapy for prostate cancer