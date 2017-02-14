版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 14日 星期二 18:47 BJT

Brazil's Embraer gets firm order for 3 E190-E2 jets from Widerøe

BRASILIA Feb 14 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA on Tuesday said it had received a firm order from Norwegian airline Widerøe for three E190-E2 jets.

Widerøe has purchase rights for a further 12 E2 family aircraft. Embraer said the order has a potential list price value of up to $873 million if fully exercised. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; editing by Jason Neely)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐