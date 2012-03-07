Sierra Nevada urges quick action on Afghan planes

* Says US Air Force should not do completely new competition

* Air Force says problem with documentation was internal

WASHINGTON, March 7 Privately held Sierra Nevada Corp on Wednesday urged the U.S. Air Force to quickly issue a plan for redoing a competition to supply 20 light support planes to Afghanistan after the service abruptly canceled a $355 million contract with the company and Brazilian planemaker Embraer last week.

It said the Air Force should review the materials already submitted by Sierra Nevada and its competitor, Hawker Beechcraft, rather than rewriting the terms of the competition or starting the competition over again completely.

Air Force Secretary Michael Donley told U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday that the Air Force decided to cancel the contract after discovering that the documentation used to justify the decision did not meet standards.

He said the Air Force would likely have to "start from scratch" on the competition, which would delay delivery of new planes to Afghanistan for several months.

The Air Force had no additional comment on Wednesday. Officials said they are investigating what happened and deciding how best to proceed.

Hawker Beechcraft, which had sued in federal claims court to reverse the contract award to Sierra Nevada and Embraer, and Sierra Nevada have said they would bid again for the work, which could be worth up to $1 billion over time.

Sierra Nevada said the Air Force had since clarified that its investigation of documentation underlying the contract was focused on paperwork issues internal to the Air Force, and "not the actions of either of the offerers in the competition."

"We appreciate that mistakes happen and that the Air Force has taken a firm stance to maintain the integrity of their acquisition process," said Taco Gilbert, a retired Air Force officer, and a vice president at Sierra Nevada.

But he said it was the second time that the Pentagon had been frustrated in its attempt to send light aircraft to Afghanistan to help train that country's fledgling air force, and 14 months had already been spent evaluating the proposals submitted.

Gilbert said he was also concerned that the Air Force could lower the system requirements for the competition, which could allow the Air Force to pick Hawker's AT-6 plane, which had previously been deemed "technically insufficient," and Embraer's A-29 Super Tucano, which is in use by six air forces around the world.

Hawker insists that its plane is the most capable, affordable and sustainable light attack aircraft on the market.