Brazil Embraer sells another 19 E175 jets to Skywest

RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 21 Brazil's Embraer SA said on Wednesday that Skywest Inc. will buy an additional 19 of its E175 regional jets to fly for Delta Airlines Inc..

Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil-based Embraer said in a securities filing the first E175 will be delivered to Skywest in the third quarter of 2016 and the sale will be added to its order book for the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)