Brazil Embraer sells another 19 E175 jets to Skywest

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 21 Brazil's Embraer SA said on Wednesday that Skywest Inc. will buy an additional 19 of its E175 regional jets to fly for Delta Airlines Inc..
Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil-based Embraer said in a securities filing the first E175 will be delivered to Skywest in the third quarter of 2016 and the sale will be added to its order book for the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.