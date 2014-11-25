SkyWest orders seven Embraer jets for Alaska Airlines service

SAO PAULO Nov 25 SkyWest Inc, the world's largest regional airline group, booked a firm order for seven E175 jets made by Embraer SA, the world's third-largest commercial planemaker said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

SkyWest will operate the planes, worth about $301 million at list prices, under a deal with Alaska Airlines. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr. Editing by W Simon)