SkyWest orders seven Embraer jets for Alaska Airlines service

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAO PAULO Nov 25 SkyWest Inc, the world's largest regional airline group, booked a firm order for seven E175 jets made by Embraer SA, the world's third-largest commercial planemaker said in a securities filing on Tuesday.
SkyWest will operate the planes, worth about $301 million at list prices, under a deal with Alaska Airlines. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr. Editing by W Simon)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.