US Air Force scraps deal with Embraer, Sierra Nevada

WASHINGTON Feb 28 The U.S. Air Force on Tuesday said it was canceling a $355 million contract that was awarded to Sierra Nevada Corp and Brazil's Embraer for 20 light-support aircraft, citing problems with documents used to make the decision.

The Air Force said it would investigate and revamp the contract, which is being challenged in the U.S. Court of Federal Claims by competitor Hawker Beechcraft.

"While we pursue perfection, we sometimes fall short, and when we do we will take corrective action," Air Force Secretary Michael Donley said in a statement. "Since the acquisition is still in litigation, I can only say that the Air Force Senior Acquisition Executive, David Van Buren, is not satisfied with the quality of the documentation supporting the award decision."

Air Force General Donald Hoffman, commander of Air Force Materiel Command, has ordered an investigation of the situation, an Air Force spokeswoman said.

The Air Force on Dec. 30 awarded privately held Sierra Nevada and Brazilian plane maker Embraer, an order for 20 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft, as well as ground training devices and support. It issued a stop-work order in January after Hawker Beechcraft filed a lawsuit challenging the decision.

At the time, the Air Force said it believed the competition and source selection evaluation were fair, open and transparent.

The A-29 Super Tucano was built for counterinsurgency missions and is currently used by five air forces and others have placed orders, Embraer said.