US Air Force scraps deal with Embraer, Sierra Nevada

WASHINGTON Feb 28 The U.S. Air Force on
Tuesday said it was canceling a $355 million contract that was
awarded to Sierra Nevada Corp and Brazil's Embraer
for 20 light-support aircraft, citing problems with documents
used to make the decision.
The Air Force said it would investigate and revamp the
contract, which is being challenged in the U.S. Court of Federal
Claims by competitor Hawker Beechcraft.
"While we pursue perfection, we sometimes fall
short, and when we do we will take corrective action," Air Force
Secretary Michael Donley said in a statement. "Since the
acquisition is still in litigation, I can only say that the Air
Force Senior Acquisition Executive, David Van Buren, is not
satisfied with the quality of the documentation supporting the
award decision."
Air Force General Donald Hoffman, commander of Air Force
Materiel Command, has ordered an investigation of the situation,
an Air Force spokeswoman said.
The Air Force on Dec. 30 awarded privately held Sierra
Nevada and Brazilian plane maker Embraer, an order for 20 A-29
Super Tucano aircraft, as well as ground training devices and
support. It issued a stop-work order in January after Hawker
Beechcraft filed a lawsuit challenging the decision.
At the time, the Air Force said it believed the competition
and source selection evaluation were fair, open and transparent.
The A-29 Super Tucano was built for counterinsurgency
missions and is currently used by five air forces and others
have placed orders, Embraer said.