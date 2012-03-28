Embraer sells $180 mln in Super Tucanos in Africa

* Burkina Faso, Angola Mauritania order light attack plane
* Orders bolster Super Tucano after U.S. cancellation
SANTIAGO, March 28 Brazilian aircraft maker
Embraer said on Wednesday it booked $180 million in
orders for its Super Tucano light attack fighters for border
monitoring and counter-insurgency missions in Burkina Faso,
Angola and Mauritania.
Burkina Faso has already received three aircraft for border
patrol missions, and the Angola Air Force has ordered six Super
Tucanos, the first three of which will be delivered this year,
Embraer announced at Chile's FIDAE defense and air show. The
company did not disclose how many planes Mauritania ordered.
The orders help bolster the Super Tucano program after the
United States Air Force unexpectedly canceled an order last
month for 20 planes to support its fight against insurgents in
Afghanistan.
With the orders from Africa, nine air forces have now
ordered the Super Tucano in Latin America, Africa and Southeast
Asia. Luiz Carlos Aguiar, the head of Embraer's defense unit,
told Reuters in January the company was aiming for contracts
with other NATO nations.