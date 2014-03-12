版本:
Brazil's Embraer sees better-than-expected E175 efficiency boost

SAO PAULO, March 12 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Wednesday its latest E-175 regional jet has achieved a 6.4 percent improvement in fuel efficiency over the original model, more than the 5 percent improvement the company had expected.
