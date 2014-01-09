版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 10日 星期五 00:15 BJT

CORRECTED-EMC Corp appoints Goulden as CEO of storage division

(Corrects spelling to Goulden, from Guolden, in headline)

Jan 8 EMC Corp has appointed David Goulden the chief executive officer of its storage or information infrastructure business, reporting to overall company chairman and CEO Joe Tucci.

The elevation of the 11-year EMC veteran and finance and acquisitions expert could line up another potential successor to Tucci.

Tucci presides over what the company calls the EMC Federation, which encompasses subsidiaries Pivotal and VMWare , and has pushed back his retirement date to at least 2015. Paul Maritz is CEO of Pivotal and Pat Gelsinger runs VMWare. (Editing by Bernard Orr)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐