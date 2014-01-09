CORRECTED-EMC Corp appoints Goulden as CEO of storage division

(Corrects spelling to Goulden, from Guolden, in headline)
Jan 8 EMC Corp has appointed David
Goulden the chief executive officer of its storage or
information infrastructure business, reporting to overall
company chairman and CEO Joe Tucci.
The elevation of the 11-year EMC veteran and finance and
acquisitions expert could line up another potential successor to
Tucci.
Tucci presides over what the company calls the EMC
Federation, which encompasses subsidiaries Pivotal and VMWare
, and has pushed back his retirement date to at least
2015. Paul Maritz is CEO of Pivotal and Pat Gelsinger runs
VMWare.
