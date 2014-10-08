版本:
CORRECTED-Activist investor Elliott urges EMC to spin off VMWare

(Corrects fourth paragraph to say EMC's "federation strategy" comprises four businesses, not three)

Oct 8 Activist investor Elliott Management Corp has urged data storage products maker EMC Corp to spin off its VMware Inc virtualization software unit.

EMC's federation structure obscures enormous value, Elliott Management said in a letter to the company's board.

Elliott said it owned a 2.2 percent stake in EMC.

EMC's "federation strategy" comprises four main businesses - its core data-storage unit, virtualization software unit VMware, enterprise security business RSA and cloud-computing software maker Pivotal.

An EMC spokesman acknowledged receipt of the letter but declined to comment. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
