UPDATE 3-Activist investor Elliott publicly urges EMC to spin off VMware

By Liana B. Baker and Anya George Tharakan
Oct 8 Activist investor Elliott Management Corp
is urging data storage products maker EMC Corp to spin
off its VMware Inc virtualization software unit or
pursue other merger opportunities in its first public letter to
the company.
EMC's structure of combining several businesses obscures
enormous value, Elliott Management said in a 13-page letter that
it sent to the company's board on Wednesday and which was signed
by portfolio manager Jesse Cohn.
"Over the past few months, EMC's leadership has met with
representatives of Elliott several times and has listened
carefully to their ideas, as we do with all of our
shareholders," EMC said in response to Elliott's letter.
"The Board welcomes open dialogue with EMC shareholders and
values their constructive input," EMC said.
Elliott, which has $25 billion under management, said it
owned a 2.2 percent stake in EMC and said it was writing a
letter to help inform EMC's board on its "current review
process" of how to maximize long-term value at EMC. Elliott
first notified EMC in July that it had acquired a stake in the
company.
EMC's "federation strategy" comprises four main businesses -
its core data-storage unit, virtualization software unit VMware,
enterprise security business RSA and cloud-computing software
maker Pivotal.
EMC held merger talks with HP recently that broke down,
sources have said. Elliott said in the letter that "we have
learned of acquisition interest in EMC's assets on the part of
several large companies that make strategic sense."
So far, EMC has publicly said it plans to keep its company
together. But pressure is building as other technology companies
recently have been spinning off operations in an attempt to
become more agile and capitalize on faster-growing businesses.
Hewlett-Packard Co said on Monday that it would split
into two listed companies, separating its computer and printer
businesses from its faster-growing corporate hardware and
services operations. It will eliminate another 5,000 jobs as
part of its turnaround plan.
Online auction company eBay Inc said last week that
it would spin off its electronics payment service PayPal.
Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that security
software maker Symantec Corp was also exploring a
breakup.
EMC shares were up 1.8 percent at $28.64 and VMware shares
were up 1.3 percent at $92.62 in afternoon trade on the New York
Stock Exchange.
(Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Chizu Nomiyama)