CORRECTED-Cisco CEO Chambers rules out EMC takeover deal

(Corrects to clarify that the possibility of EMC being up for
sale has been reported by the Wall Street Journal but never
confirmed by the company.)
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Cisco Chief Executive
John Chambers on Wednesday said the networking company was not
among potential suitors for data storage products maker EMC Corp
, which the Wall Street Journal has said is exploring
options including a sale.
Chambers, speaking at a Wall Street Journal breakfast, said
he usually avoids commenting on potential deals but would make
an exception in this case.
"If Joe and I were going to do something here we would have
done it a year or two ago," he said, referring to EMC CEO Joe
Tucci, who is expected to retire in February.
EMC has held merger talks with rivals Dell Inc and
Hewlett-Packard Co, the Wall Street Journal has
reported.
(Reporting By Christian Plumb; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)