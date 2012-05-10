HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 21 at 8 p.m. EST/Feb 22 0100 GMT
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
May 10 EMC Corp bought privately held flash-memory storage products maker XtremIO in a cash deal, which will complement EMC's flash-based systems and software products.
The world's biggest maker of corporate data storage equipment did not disclose the terms of the deal, but said it would provide additional details at EMC World that will be held from May 21 to May 24.
The acquisition of the Israel-based company is not expected to have any material impact on EMC's earnings per share for fiscal 2012, it said in a statement.
Feb 21 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Teck announces cash tender offers and consent solicitations
Feb 16 The activist investor targeting U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp. said in a letter to the company's board on Thursday that he was willing to adjust certain demands as long as his CEO candidate was guaranteed a four-year contract.