UPDATE 1-EMC buys flash storage products maker XtremIO

* Israeli media puts purchase price at $430-$450 mln

* Cash deal not expected to impact EMC's EPS for 2012

TEL AVIV May 10 EMC Corp bought privately held flash-memory storage products maker XtremIO in a cash deal, which will complement EMC's flash-based systems and software products.

The world's biggest maker of corporate data storage equipment did not disclose the terms of the deal, but said on Thursday it would provide additional details at EMC World that will be held from May 21 to May 24.

Israeli media reported the purchase price was $430 million to $450 million.

The acquisition of the Israel-based company is not expected to have any material impact on EMC's earnings per share for fiscal 2012, it said in a statement.

XtremIO, with offices in Israel and San Jose, Calif., was founded in 2009 and has raised $25 million. Investors include Jerusalem Venture Partners and Giza Venture Capital of Israel as well as Battery Ventures and Lightspeed Ventures.

The company has yet to generate revenue for its storage systems which are based on flash memory, according to the Globes financial news website.

EMC CEO Joseph Tucci was in Israel in December to inaugurate a major research and development centre. At the time Tucci said EMC had made several purchases in Israel and was seeking more.