UPDATE 3-EMC maintains 2011 outlook, cautious on 2012

* Q3 EPS ex items 37 cents vs Street View 36 cents

* Q3 revenue $4.98 bln vs Street View 4.9 bln

* Shares rise 4.5 percent (Adds company comments, byline. Updates shares.)

By Jim Finkle

Oct 18 EMC Corp EMC.N, the world's biggest maker of corporate data storage equipment, promised to meet its full-year outlook, reassuring jittery investors concerned the gloomy economic outlook would crimp profits and revenue.

The company's shares gained 4.5 percent in Tuesday morning trade, compared with a flat S&P 500 Index.

EMC Chief Executive Joe Tucci was upbeat, but cautious, saying that he expects corporate spending to increase in the fourth quarter from the third quarter.

That trend, known as a year-end budget flush, occurs as buyers rush to spend money allocated for technology but not yet spent because they will lose those dollars if not used before the beginning of the new year.

"I think that budget flush will be real and meaningful," he said. Still, he cautioned that the increase from the third quarter to the fourth quarter will not be as strong as in a typical year.

He also cautioned that he expects technology spending growth to slow next year as corporate and government budgets tighten in the face of a potential economic slowdown.

"Right now our belief is that growth will be somewhat slower," he said in an analyst conference call after releasing third quarter earnings early on Tuesday.

Still, he was upbeat about the prospects of his own company, saying that it is winning shares from rivals and well-positioned to outperform the broader computer technology sector because it is one of the top-selling makers of software and hardware for cloud computing.

Cloud-computing -- one of the fastest-growing areas of the technology market -- refers the delivery of computing power, software and storage from centralized data centers.

For the full year the company expects to report a profit, excluding items, of more than $1.48 per share on revenue in excess of $19.8 billion. Analysts expect it to post profit of $1.48 on revenue of $19.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kaushik Roy, an analyst with Merriman Capital, described EMC's decision to maintain its earnings forecasts as "a bold move."

"In the middle of July when they last reported, who would have thought the market would have crashed like this?" Roy said.

The company also reported third-quarter profit and revenue slightly ahead of Wall Street forecasts.

The company posted a profit of 37 cents per share excluding items, ahead of the 36 cent average forecast of analysts.

Quarterly revenue rose 18 percent from a year earlier to $4.98 billion, ahead of the $4.9 billion average forecast.

Third-quarter net income rose to $606 million, or 27 cents per share, during its third quarter ended Sept 30, from $473 million, or 22 cents, a year earlier.

Meanwhile shares of EMC-rival IBM (IBM.N) declined 5.3 percent a day after the company reported results that were generally in line with Wall Street prospects.

Analysts said they dropped by such a steep margin because IBM's stock had run up sharply prior to the announcement, hitting a record high of $190.53 on Oct 14.

"Big Blue is priced for perfection," ISI analyst Brian Marshall said in a note to investors. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Derek Caney)