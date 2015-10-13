Dell obtains financing for EMC acquisition

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 13 Dell Inc has obtained financing for up to $49.5 billion from banks including Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, Barclays and BofA Merrill Lynch to fund its acquisition of EMC Corp.
Dell, through a holding company called Denali Holding Inc, has also obtained up to $4.25 billion from Michael Dell and partners, including its investment firm MSD Partners and private equity firm Silver Lake, EMC said in a filing on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1VPNUZO)
The computer maker struck a deal on Monday to buy EMC Corp for $67 billion, setting a record in the technology industry. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.