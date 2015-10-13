Dell obtains financing for EMC acquisition

Oct 13 Dell Inc has obtained financing for up to $49.5 billion from banks including Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, Barclays and BofA Merrill Lynch to fund its acquisition of EMC Corp.

Dell, through a holding company called Denali Holding Inc, has also obtained up to $4.25 billion from Michael Dell and partners, including its investment firm MSD Partners and private equity firm Silver Lake, EMC said in a filing on Tuesday. (1.usa.gov/1VPNUZO)

The computer maker struck a deal on Monday to buy EMC Corp for $67 billion, setting a record in the technology industry. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)