EMC profit misses estimates

Oct 24 Data-storage equipment maker EMC Corp reported a higher third-quarter profit as sales rose 6 percent but missed analysts' expectations.

The world's biggest maker of corporate data-storage equipment said net income attributable to the company rose to $626.3 million, or 28 cents per share. Excluding items, it earned 40 cents per share.

Consolidated revenue rose 6 percent to $5.28 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 42 cents per share on revenue of $5.46 billion.