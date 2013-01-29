EMC fourth-quarter results beat Wall Street view

BRIEF-Promis Neurosciences PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
Jan 29 Data storage equipment maker EMC Corp reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
EMC said on Tuesday that quarterly earnings per share were 54 cents, compared with analysts' estimates of 52 cents.
Revenue was $6 billion, up 8 percent. Analysts had expected $5.98 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018
March 30 Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd
* Press release - Williams Partners completes transactions to acquire additional interests in two Marcellus Shale gathering systems and sell ownership stakes in Delaware Basin joint venture and Ranch Westex assets