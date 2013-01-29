版本:
EMC fourth-quarter results beat Wall Street view

Jan 29 Data storage equipment maker EMC Corp reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

EMC said on Tuesday that quarterly earnings per share were 54 cents, compared with analysts' estimates of 52 cents.

Revenue was $6 billion, up 8 percent. Analysts had expected $5.98 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

