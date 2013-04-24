版本:
EMC first-quarter earnings per share, revenue below Street

April 24 EMC Corp, the world's largest data storage equipment maker, reported first-quarter revenue and earnings below expectations on Wednesday.

The company said adjusted earnings per share were 39 cents compared with average analyst estimates of 40 cents with revenue of $5.39 billion versus $5.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
