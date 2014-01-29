版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 1月 29日 星期三 20:10 BJT

EMC's quarterly profit rises 17 pct

Jan 29 EMC Corp's profit rose 17 percent in the fourth quarter due to higher sales of its data storage equipment.

Net income rose to $1.02 billion, or 48 cents per share, from $870 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, EMC earned 60 cents per share.

Consolidated revenue rose 11 percent to $6.7 billion.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐