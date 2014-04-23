EMC's 1st-qtr revenue rises 2 pct

April 23 EMC Corp posted a
better-than-expected 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to
higher sales of its storage products as customers expand their
data centers.
EMC's net income fell to $392 million, or 19 cents per
share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from $580.05 million,
or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents per share,
meeting analysts' expectations, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose to $5.48 billion, above the average analyst
estimate of $5.43 billion.
(Reporting by Soham Chatterjee; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty